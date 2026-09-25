The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has opened new job opportunities in New York, including positions in customer service, information technology, railroad operations, and maintenance. Several of the latest openings accept a high school diploma or equivalent instead of a college degree, although they may require previous work experience.

Some of the positions currently listed by the MTA offer salaries above $100,000, while others start at hourly rates and include wage progression. The agency’s careers portal shows hundreds of regular openings across its different business units and locations.

What jobs is the MTA hiring for?

One of the newest openings is Computer Specialist (Operations) Level 1, a position with MTA Headquarters in New York. The job was posted on September 24 and offers a salary between $109,076 and $118,218. Applicants can qualify with a bachelor’s degree and four years of experience, an associate degree and six years of experience, or a high school diploma or equivalent and eight years of computer operations experience.

The MTA is also hiring Transit Customer Service Specialist I/II at its Customer Contact Center at 2 Broadway. The position was posted on September 22 and has salary ranges starting at $49,208 for Specialist I and $60,461 for Specialist II, depending on the authority and position. The job remains open until filled.

Another current opening is MW Inspector with the Long Island Rail Road. The position was posted on September 22, is based in various locations with a primary location in Queens, and has a full hourly rate of $48.78.

Which MTA jobs don’t require a college degree?

The MTA’s current listings include several positions where a college degree is not mandatory if applicants meet alternative education and experience requirements.

Computer Specialist (Operations) Level 1: High school diploma or equivalent plus eight years of satisfactory full-time computer operations experience, including one year in a project leader or major contributor role.

Transit Customer Service Specialist I/II: A four-year high school diploma or equivalent plus two years of satisfactory full-time customer service or public information experience can meet the requirements.

MW Inspector: A high school diploma or equivalent, at least two years of track experience or knowledge, and a valid driver’s license are required.

Coach Cleaner: Metro-North Railroad requires at least a high school diploma, GED or TASC, along with previous commercial cleaning or manual labor experience. The position starts at $23.29 per hour and progresses to a full rate of $33.28 per hour.

These positions show that the education requirements vary by job. In several cases, applicants without a college degree can qualify through a combination of a high school credential and relevant professional experience.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has opened new job opportunities in New York, including positions in customer service, information technology, railroad operations, and maintenance. Shutterstock

How to apply for MTA jobs in New York

Applicants can search and apply through the MTA’s official careers portal. The site allows users to browse positions by area, including administrative and managerial jobs, information technology, operations, and laborer and skilled trade positions.

Each vacancy has its own requirements, salary information, and application instructions. Some positions are listed as “Until Filled,” so applicants should check the individual posting before applying.

The MTA’s careers portal currently lists 284 regular positions, including openings in New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and other locations.