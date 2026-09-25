The Medicare Open Enrollment Period will start on October 15 and run through December 7. During this period, Medicare beneficiaries can review their current coverage and make certain changes for the following year.

Changes made during this period will take effect on January 1, 2027, as long as the plan receives the enrollment request by December 7.

What can Medicare beneficiaries change during Open Enrollment?

The options available during Open Enrollment depend on the type of Medicare coverage a beneficiary currently has.

According to Medicare.gov, beneficiaries can make changes to their Medicare Advantage or prescription drug coverage, or switch between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare.

Change or drop a Medicare Advantage plan

Beneficiaries can join, drop, or switch to another Medicare Advantage plan during Open Enrollment. They can also choose a plan with or without prescription drug coverage or add or drop drug coverage from their Medicare Advantage plan.

Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7. Shutterstock

Change a Medicare drug plan

People who have Original Medicare can join, drop, or switch to another Medicare prescription drug plan. This allows beneficiaries to review their Part D coverage and choose a different plan for the following year.

Switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Open Enrollment also allows beneficiaries to change how they receive their Medicare coverage. They can switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or move from a Medicare Advantage plan back to Original Medicare.