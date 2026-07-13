Making a perfume last all day can seem like a difficult task, especially during the hot months or when the skin tends to dry out.

However, there is a homemade trick that became popular for its simplicity and because it does not require buying expensive products.

The combination of vaseline and perfume as a way to help the fragrance stay on the skin longer.

What is it for to mix vaseline with perfume?

Vaseline acts as a moisturizer that helps reduce the evaporation of perfume on the skin. By creating a protective layer, it allows the aromatic notes to be released more slowly, promoting a longer-lasting fragrance.

This method is especially useful for those who feel that the perfume disappears a few hours after applying it or want to get more out of each application.

Although it does not change the scent of the perfume, it can help it last longer in the areas where it is applied.

How do you use vaseline so perfume lasts longer?

The procedure is very simple and only takes a few seconds.

Apply a small amount of vaseline to the pulse points.

Spread it gently until forming a thin layer.

Spray the perfume over the moisturized area.

Avoid rubbing the skin after applying the fragrance.

The points where perfume is usually recommended to be applied are:

Wrists.

Neck.

Behind the ears.

Inner elbows.

Why does this trick help preserve the scent better?

Perfumes tend to evaporate faster when the skin is dry. Vaseline helps maintain moisture and allows the aromatic components to remain adhered for longer .

For that reason, many people use this method before special events or long days when they want to preserve the scent for several hours.

It is not a product that intensifies the perfume, but rather a way to prolong its presence on the skin.

Does it work with any perfume?

Yes. This trick can be used with most perfumes, colognes, or toilet waters.

The final duration will also depend on factors such as:

The concentration of the fragrance.

The type of skin.

The ambient temperature.

The humidity of the place.

Perfumes with a higher concentration of aromatic oils tend to last longer than colognes, even without this method.