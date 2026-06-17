The National Military Service is once again drawing attention among young people in Mexico after the confirmation of the start of the process for the 2008 class.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reported a few months ago how enlistment will take place, who must comply with the military ID card process, and what stages they will have to complete to obtain discharge from service.

According to official information, registration is already underway and will continue until October 2026, including those who come of age this year, as well as the so-called “latecomers” who did not complete the process in previous cycles.

Mandatory Military Service begins: they announce that those born in 2008 must process

Sedena confirmed that National Military Service 2026 is aimed mainly at young people born in 2008, that is, those who will turn 18 this year. This group also includes citizens up to 39 years old who have not completed their obligation in previous years.

The registration process includes obtaining the military ID card, an essential official document that certifies completion of service. To achieve their discharge, participants must complete different administrative and operational phases within a previously established schedule.

What the Military Service process will be like: stages, sessions, and training

The National Military Service program will be carried out through 13 Saturday sessions. These sessions are part of the mandatory training that those registered must complete.

The annual schedule is divided into two main blocks: the first will take place between February and May, while the second will run from August to October 2026. During these stages, participants must attend regularly to complete the instruction and civic-military training activities.

What happens if you do not complete the process and who must regularize their situation

Military authorities reiterated that compliance with Military Service is a current civic obligation. In this sense, not only must 18-year-olds register, but also those who did not complete the process at the time and still appear as pending.

What happens if you do not have a military ID card in Mexico

If you do not have a military ID card in Mexico, the important thing is to focus on what you cannot do or what may become complicated for you:

You cannot get into some jobs, especially in government, police, the army, or security areas.

You may be rejected for certain formal jobs; although it is less common today, some companies still ask for it as a requirement.

You cannot clear your military status, which may leave you marked as “pending” in the National Military Service system.

In everyday life, it does not prevent you from studying, working in general, or living normally, but it can limit you in official jobs and specific procedures.