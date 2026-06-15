The United States is moving forward with a strategic investment in Latin America that could change the region’s geopolitical map. The project seeks to strengthen its presence in an area considered key for trade and international security.

The government confirmed the construction of a new naval base in one of the most important points of the South Pacific. The initiative will require an investment of more than 1 billion dollars and aims to strengthen logistical and operational infrastructure in a location of great strategic importance.

The United States will establish a new naval and military installation in Latin America.

The project will be developed in Callao, Peru’s main port and one of the most important in Latin America. Its strategic location makes it a key point for international trade and maritime operations in the Pacific.

From this enclave, a significant share of trade between Latin America and Asia passes through, in addition to serving as a fundamental logistics hub for cargo transport, vessel supply, and maritime defense and security activities.

For these reasons, the installation of a new naval base in Callao has considerable strategic relevance. Its position makes it possible to strengthen operational presence on one of the most important maritime routes in the region and to consolidate logistical capabilities at a crucial point in the South Pacific.

The United States will carry out an investment of more than 1 billion dollars.

The initiative includes an investment of more than 1 billion dollars that will be allocated to modernizing port infrastructure, incorporating advanced technology, and strengthening operational capabilities in the area.

According to the authorities, the funds will make it possible to expand and update strategic facilities, optimize logistics systems, and improve the equipment needed for maritime operations. In addition, the project seeks to reinforce presence and response capacity in a region considered key for security and international trade.

How will it influence Latin America?

The construction of this naval base could have repercussions that go beyond the strictly military sphere. Analysts believe the project will strengthen the United States’ presence in Latin America, especially in a region of growing importance for international trade and maritime security.

Likewise, the initiative could influence the geopolitical dynamics of the South Pacific, in a context marked by strategic competition among the world’s major powers to expand their economic and logistical influence in the region.

For Peru, the project represents an opportunity to increase its strategic weight at the international level. The project’s location in Callao consolidates the country as a key player in Pacific trade routes and as a reference point for future investments linked to infrastructure, transport, and defense.