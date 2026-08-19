U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico must pay special attention to their passport’s expiration date before purchasing a ticket or arriving at the airport. Having a valid document is essential to avoid issues during the trip and at immigration checkpoints.

Mexican authorities establish specific requirements for international travelers, and in certain cases, it is necessary to present a valid and unexpired passport.

What happens if you try to enter Mexico with an expired passport?

One of the main questions before traveling is whether an American passport that is close to expiring can be used to enter Mexico.

The first detail a traveler must check is the exact expiration date printed on the document. A passport that has already expired cannot be used as a valid travel document.

At the same time, depending on the destination and the specifics of the trip, there may be additional requirements regarding minimum passport validity.

For this reason, before traveling, it is advisable to check the updated conditions established by Mexican authorities and ensure the passport is in good condition and unexpired.

Mexico blocks entry to people who do not have a valid passport

Validity depends primarily on the person’s age when the document was issued. U.S. passports issued to individuals aged 16 or older generally have a validity of 10 years.

For minors under 16, passports are valid for 5 years. The key requirement is that the document remains valid and meets the applicable entry requirements.

The passport U.S. citizens must present

To travel internationally, United States citizens must have a valid travel document that complies with the destination country’s rules.

In the case of Mexico, American travelers must check the entry conditions relevant to their trip in advance.

Arriving at the airport with an expired passport can lead to problems during boarding or at immigration control, so it is not advisable to wait until the last minute to review documentation.

How to renew a U.S. passport

Adult U.S. citizens who meet certain requirements can renew their passport by mail using Form DS-82. To complete the process, they must submit:

A correctly completed Form DS-82.

The U.S. passport they wish to renew.

A photo that meets official requirements.

Payment of the corresponding fee.

Any additional documentation requested by the Department of State.

The application must be mailed following the official instructions included on the form.

Can minors under 16 renew their passport?

U.S. passports for minors under 16 cannot be renewed using the same process as adult passports. When a minor’s passport expires, a new application must be submitted following the requirements for issuing a child passport.

Therefore, families planning to travel to Mexico should check the documentation of all group members well in advance, not just that of the adults.