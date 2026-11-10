Mexicans who turn 18 during 2027, part of the 2009 class, must begin the process for National Military Service (SMN) with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

Enrollment starts on Jan. 2 and will run through Oct. 15, according to the agency’s schedule.

The same year they come of age, young people must enlist and attend the draft lottery.

After learning the result, they will serve during 2028, under the category assigned to them. Sedena sets out five stages to complete the process: enrollment, lottery, recruitment, training and discharge.

How should young people in the 2009 class complete the process?

The first stage is enrollment, which is done at the nearest Municipal Recruitment Board or Borough Recruitment Office, depending on where they live. Those living abroad may also go to Mexican consular offices.

Sedena says the first-time process is free and must be completed within the established period.

To request the National Military Service ID card, applicants must gather the required documents. Among the documents listed by Sedena are:

Birth certificate, original and copy.

Current proof of address, original and copy.

Proof of highest level of education completed.

Copy of the CURP.

Four recent photographs that meet the agency’s requirements.

Universal form for National Military Service procedures.

Once registration is complete, young people must attend the November 2027 lottery, held on a Sunday at the Municipal Recruitment Boards and Borough Recruitment Offices. There, it is determined whether they will serve in units, identified with a white or blue ball, or remain on standby, with a black ball.

What happens after the National Military Service lottery?

The next stage is recruitment, which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays in January 2028. During that period, the young people who enlisted must turn in their card at the reception points set up by military authorities, which accept documents from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After that comes training for those who are assigned to units. Since 2026, the program has included two cohorts of 13 Saturday sessions each, lasting about three months and running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who draw a black ball serve on standby, under the administrative control of military authorities. The final stage is discharge, which takes place in December 2028 for those who have satisfactorily met their obligation.

Sedena also invites Mexican women to take part voluntarily in the training program.

By contrast, for Mexican men of military age, National Military Service is mandatory.