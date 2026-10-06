The 2027 Tenant’s Bill of Rights from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development already took effect on October 1. These changes incorporate updates based on key state legislation going into effect on October 1, 2026.

To Secretary Jake Doe, “Renter protections are a critical component of a healthy, equitable housing market for all. The Moore-Miller administration continues to prioritize renter rights and protections to decrease evictions, keep tenants in their homes, and stabilize and improve communities.”

The update to the 2027 bill provides both tenants and landlords with the most current information about their rights under the law to ensure better housing outcomes.

New 2027 Maryland tenants’ bill aims to improve the rental experience

This package of policies responds to Governor Wes Moore’s 2024 Housing plan to make Maryland more affordable. This Act, which took effect on October 1, 2024, would protect Maryland renters facing housing instability, reduce required security deposits, and create new paths to homeownership by giving tenants the opportunity to purchase their rental homes.

According to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, since the Act went into effect, Maryland authorities have seen “ a 14% decrease in eviction filing rates and a 16% decrease in the number of households who are evicted .”

Maryland requires the Tenants’ Bill of Rights to be included in every residential lease. The document is updated each year to reflect changes in federal and state rental laws, as well as feedback from tenants and housing organizations.

This package of policies responds to Governor Wes Moore’s 2024 Housing plan to make Maryland more affordable. Archivo El Cronista

New rules limit how landlords can use criminal history

The Maryland Fair Chance Housing Act establishes new rules for housing providers that screen prospective tenants based on their criminal history. The law sets limits on when landlords can request information about an applicant’s criminal record, what convictions can be considered, and when that history can be used to deny a housing application.

The measure also prohibits landlords from requiring prospective tenants to undergo drug or alcohol testing. These provisions are part of the changes incorporated into the 2027 Tenants’ Bill of Rights.

New protections for subsidized renters and rental history

Housing providers cannot refuse to rent to tenants using an income-based housing subsidy because of their income, credit score, or lack of a credit score, or certain adverse credit history. They must also give tenants the option to have their positive rental payment history reported to consumer reporting agencies.