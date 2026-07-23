More and more people are incorporating natural cleaning tricks to reduce the use of chemical products in the home.

Among the alternatives that have gained popularity is a simple mixture made with banana peels, baking soda, and water .

In addition to being inexpensive, this preparation lets you give a second life to a material that is usually thrown away and use it to make cleaning easier in different areas of the home.

What is blending banana peels with baking soda for?

The mixture combines the properties of both ingredients to help with different household tasks.

On one hand, banana peels add texture, which makes it easier to spread the preparation over surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda works as a mild abrasive and also helps neutralize bad odors.

Among its most common uses are:

Cleaning countertops and other washable surfaces.

Helping remove light dirt.

Cleaning flower pots.

Deodorizing trash bins and drains.

Cleaning containers and buckets before washing.

How to prepare this homemade mixture step by step

To make this preparation, you only need ingredients that are easy to get.

Ingredients

Peels from two bananas .

2 teaspoons of baking soda.

1 cup of water.

Preparation

Cut the banana peels into small pieces.

Place them in the blender along with the water.

Blend until you get a smooth mixture.

Add the baking soda.

Mix again and pour the contents into a container.

How to use the preparation correctly

Once ready, the mixture can be applied with a sponge or a soft cloth on the surface you want to clean.

For better results, it is recommended to:

Apply an even layer.

Let it sit for a few minutes.

Gently scrub.

Remove the residue with a clean, damp cloth.

This procedure helps lift dirt without the need to use harsh cleaners.

What precautions are worth taking

Although this is a homemade preparation, it is advisable to use it with certain safety measures.

It is advisable to:

Wear gloves during cleaning.

Avoid contact of the mixture with the face and eyes.

Prepare only the amount you are going to use.

Keep the container out of reach of children and pets.

With just a few ingredients and in only a few minutes, this mixture can become a practical alternative for those looking to clean different surfaces, neutralize odors, and make the most of banana peels before throwing them away.