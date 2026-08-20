The U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed a crackdown on commercial driver licenses issued to people without valid legal immigration status.

The operation applies nationwide and includes states such as California, Texas and Colorado. Among the cities included are Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, San Antonio, and Denver.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) detected commercial licenses issued irregularly to drivers without immigration documentation in order. The operation, in effect since late 2025 , aims to strengthen road safety.

What changes with the suspension of commercial licenses?

People without citizenship who apply for a non-domiciled commercial driver license (CDL) must prove a valid work visa. They must also pass a mandatory immigration check through the federal SAVE system.

Those who do not meet that requirement will lose authorization to drive trucks and heavy cargo vehicles. The measure does not affect, for now, private driver licenses, which remain available in several states under local rules.

Requirements to keep the commercial license:

Valid work visa

Verification of immigration status in the SAVE system

Expiration date aligned with legal presence documentation

How does this measure affect drivers?

California must pause the issuance of new non-domiciled commercial licenses. It must also identify those that do not comply with federal regulations and revoke or reissue them.

Thousands of truck drivers have already received cancellation notices. States that do not regularize their licenses face economic penalties.