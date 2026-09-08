The Social Security Administration reviews Supplemental Security Income cases to make sure recipients remain eligible and receive the correct payment amount. These reviews can examine non-medical factors such as income, resources, and living arrangements, which can affect how much a person receives.

Which SSI cases can be reviewed?

The SSA schedules non-medical redeterminations every year, prioritizing cases that are most likely to contain payment errors. However, any SSI recipient can be selected for a review at the agency’s discretion.

The agency can also conduct an unscheduled review when a recipient reports a change or when SSA discovers circumstances that could affect the person’s eligibility or payment.

How SSA identifies potential changes

Between scheduled reviews, SSA uses computer matches with its own systems and those of other federal and state agencies. These matches can identify conflicting information about a recipient’s income or resources and trigger a review of the issue.

The agency can also conduct an unscheduled review when a recipient reports a change or when SSA discovers circumstances that could affect the person’s eligibility or payment.

In fiscal year 2025, SSA completed 1.647 million non-medical redeterminations and 837,000 limited-issue reviews, for a total of about 2.484 million cases.

What could happen to an SSI payment?

A review does not automatically mean that benefits will stop. The purpose is to determine whether the recipient remains eligible and whether the payment amount is correct.

SSI recipients with changes in circumstances that affect eligibility or payment may therefore see their benefit amount adjusted after SSA reviews their case.