The U.S. government will launch this summer a limited edition of the national passport with President Donald Trump’s photograph inside. The State Department confirmed that the new documents are fully valid for travel abroad and will function as official identification, with the same security features as current passports.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the passports are part of the “America250” celebrations, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence. Issuance will begin before July 4 and will be available exclusively at the Washington, D.C. Passport Agency.

What does the new U.S. passport with Trump’s image have?

The new design includes the president’s photograph on the inside page, superimposed over the text of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. flag. Trump’s signature appears printed in gold, and the outer cover reverses the classic design: “United States of America” appears at the top and “Passport” at the bottom, both in gold.

Another page includes the famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing that same historic document. The America250 passport would be the first in the country’s history to show the image of a sitting president, an unprecedented decision for a federal identity document.

How can you get the new passport and who will receive it?

Availability is strictly limited: between 25,000 and 30,000 copies will be available only at the Washington, D.C. Passport Agency, starting in late June. Those who do not apply for their passport at that office and during that period will receive the standard model without modifications.

The commemorative passport has no additional cost for approved applicants, and whoever obtains it must use it as their official travel document. Those who prefer to avoid it can apply for their passport online or at any other office, where the traditional design will continue to be issued.

Key points to understand the issuance: