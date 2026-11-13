Amazon is expanding its selection of prefabricated homes with a two-story model that offers considerably more room than its exterior might suggest. The foldable house combines a compact structure with a layout designed to accommodate families or people who need separate spaces for sleeping, relaxing and entertaining.

The property stands out for its four-bedroom configuration and two full bathrooms, distributed between its two levels. Its design also incorporates large glass surfaces and outdoor areas, giving the structure a more open feel than traditional small homes.

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms across two floors

The main attraction of this two-story tiny house is how it distributes its living spaces. Rather than concentrating everything on a single level, the floor plan separates the bedrooms and common areas to provide greater flexibility.

The first floor includes one bedroom, a living room, a kitchen and a full bathroom. This arrangement creates an independent living area that can accommodate everyday activities without requiring residents to use the upper level.

A spiral staircase connects the two floors. Upstairs, the layout provides three additional bedrooms, another area for relaxing and a second full bathroom.

This configuration brings the total to four bedrooms and two bathrooms, making the property an option for households that need multiple sleeping areas while maintaining shared spaces.

A compact design hides a surprisingly spacious layout across two floors. The prefabricated home also features large windows, outdoor patios and a customizable structure. Amazon

Large windows, two patios and a customizable design

Another feature of the model is its emphasis on natural light. The ground-floor bedroom includes floor-to-ceiling windows, while the entrance features insulated glass doors.

The house also has two outdoor patios, one associated with each level. These spaces can be used for outdoor seating, a small dining area or a place to relax.

Its modular construction is another distinguishing feature. According to the product description reported by Travel + Leisure, buyers can work with the manufacturer to customize aspects of the structure according to their preferences.

The listed construction features include a stainless steel frame, galvanized steel support beams, a waterproof roof and reinforced, fire-resistant floorboards. These elements are intended to provide structural support and protection.

How much does Amazon’s two-story tiny house cost?

The home is listed for $42,000 on Amazon, placing it in the prefabricated housing category rather than the traditional real estate market.

However, the purchase price should not be confused with the total cost of establishing a home. Buyers will need to have land available for the structure, and should confirm directly with the seller what is included in the purchase, including delivery, installation and any additional requirements.