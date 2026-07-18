More and more towns in Italy are turning to symbolic-price housing programs to combat depopulation and rescue historic buildings that have remained empty for years.

Now it is Norma , a medieval municipality located on the Pontine Plain , which has confirmed a new edition of its houses for one euro program.

The initiative seeks to attract families and new residents willing to restore old homes and bring them back to life.

Which town in Italy sells houses for just one euro?

Norma is located in the region of Lazio, in the province of Latina, and is known for its privileged location on the Lepini Mountains, with panoramic views of the Pontine Plain.

The town preserves an important historical and architectural heritage, but in recent years it has suffered a gradual abandonment of homes in its old town.

To reverse this situation, the municipality decided to join the houses for one euro program, an initiative that has already been applied in other Italian cities.

The goal is to recover deteriorated properties, revitalize the historic center, and attract new residents who want to settle there permanently.

What are the requirements to buy a house for one euro?

Although the purchase price is just one euro, accessing the program means taking on a series of commitments established by the municipality.

Among the main requirements are:

Submit a rehabilitation project for the home.

Start the work within the deadlines set by local authorities.

Complete the restoration respecting the timeframes set by the program.

Cover the notary fees, taxes, and administrative costs associated with the purchase.

Provide an economic guarantee (through a policy or surety bond) that can range between 1,000 and 5,000 euros, which will be returned once the work has been properly completed.

The municipality explained that these conditions are intended to ensure that the homes are actually restored and do not become abandoned again.

Who can participate in the program?

The call is open both to Italian citizens and to foreigners interested in acquiring a property and committing to its restoration.

There is no obligation to live in the property immediately, although the authorities hope that the arrival of new owners will help boost economic activity, tourism, and the recovery of the historic center.