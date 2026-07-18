En esta noticia The Niño Prodigio horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Víctor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Saturday, July 18, 2026. In addition, the "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Blessed Saturday! Today, July 4, we celebrate Independence Day in the United States, reflecting on our identity. The Moon in Pisces heightens sensitivity, while Mars and Uranus in Gemini can create restlessness. It is important to find inner calm and avoid emotional overstimulation.

The Niño Prodigio horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Today you find yourself at the culmination of a lunar cycle; therefore, it is essential to protect your energy and surround yourself with people who radiate good vibes. This is a time for introspection and preparation for what is coming. Keep a positive and receptive attitude, because the universe has something prepared for you. Someone close to you may make an unusual comment or react in a way that unsettles you. Do not blame yourself if this affects you; it is normal. Keep in mind that, at this moment, your emotional health is the most important thing. If you notice the situation becoming too intense, take some distance and protect your spirit.

Today is a good time to draw healthy boundaries. Stay true to your principles and do not let other people's opinions disturb your peace of mind. Surround yourself with those who support and inspire you, people who understand your essence and encourage you to bring out your best self.

In meditation or in your spiritual practices, allow yourself to let go of negativity and emotional burden.

Take advantage of this end of cycle to define your intentions for the future.

By letting go, you make room for the new; do not fear change.

Taurus

Today is a good time to surround yourself with empathetic people and friends who are in tune with you. Connection with others is essential for your well-being. Even so, try not to impose your beliefs or viewpoints on your social environment; harmony arises from acceptance and mutual respect. Give yourself time to identify the resources at your disposal and rethink your projects with serenity. Often, creativity emerges when we allow ourselves to stop, reflect, and put our ideas in order. Remember that you do not walk this path alone; the support of others can open new opportunities for you.

The energy you share with your surroundings influences your own growth. Surround yourself with people who inspire you and challenge you to improve. This is a good time to collaborate and, together, find alternatives that flow with creativity. Do not neglect your well-being in this process. Set aside moments of calm to reconnect with yourself; that way you can offer your best to others.

Leo

Crises can hurt, and sometimes it seems friends pull away at the worst moments. Even so, do not stop believing in yourself or in your abilities. Within you there is a transformative force capable of turning this stage into an opportunity to grow.

Look inward and explore your depths. You have the ability to move through and overcome any storm, as long as you accept and face change. Do not hesitate to dive into the currents of your own transformation, because each challenge holds a lesson.

Now is the time to remember the strength you carry within. Even if loneliness surrounds you, your resilience and courage will lead you toward new friendships and connections. Authenticity will attract those who truly resonate with you.

In difficulties, find your strength. Make the most of this energy to be reborn and shine with greater force. The sun is about to rise again in your life.

Virgo

Today it is essential that you pay attention to the messages the universe has for you. If your goal is limited to fame and immediate recognition, you may lose sight of what is truly essential. Instead, focus on those who sincerely love you and remain by your side unconditionally. Surround yourself with empathetic people; in times of change, they will be your support, your affection, and your inspiration. Emotional connection is essential; thanks to it, those who love you most can accompany you on your path.

Now is the time to prioritize authenticity in your relationships.

A genuine connection is not measured by outside approval, but by the depth with which you relate to others.

Nurture those bonds and you will see how they thrive.

Make a deliberate effort to care for your relationships.

Libra

You may feel like taking a break today, but avoid leaving matters unresolved. This moment calls for total dedication to your tasks, even a certain devotion to what is in your hands. Calmly accepting what you must do is essential to prevent bigger problems later on.

Adopting a service-oriented attitude will be your best resource today. By focusing on others and your responsibilities, you will achieve a balance that brings you satisfaction. Do not forget that even small actions add up in the bigger picture. If you feel overwhelmed, look for ways to organize yourself and prioritize what truly matters. Keeping a clear mind will allow you to move forward more effectively. Accept that sometimes great effort is necessary to reach calm. Today is a good time to reflect on your achievements and on what you can improve. Self-assessment will give you a valuable perspective and help you define new goals.

Scorpio

On the emotional level, today is a day to let your creativity and sensitivity flow. Do not be afraid to open your heart; this is a favorable moment to surrender completely to your emotions. Anxiety may get in the way, but remember that genuine love is expressed without fear. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and let your heart be your means of expression. In doing so, you will play a melody that brings you closer to what you truly long for. The depth of emotional bonds is what nourishes and gives life to your relationships. If you notice anxiety starting to gain ground, stop for a moment, breathe calmly, and return to yourself. Serenity is key so that love can unfold in all its fullness. Remember that loving requires courage. Open your heart and trust that the universe will guide you toward what you deserve. Today, love presents itself as an opportunity for growth and connection.

Capricorn

Today it is important that you do not get carried away by the inertia of work. Set aside time for your close ties, such as siblings or cousins. Contact with family can bring you joy, understanding, and renewed energy. Cultivating an empathetic connection with your loved ones will allow you to communicate more easily. Do not underestimate the power of clear communication; it can transform the dynamics of your relationships. Dedicate this day to nurturing your bonds. Plan a gathering or get-together, even if it is online, to share valuable moments. Emotional connection is key to your well-being. Keep in mind that balance between work and personal life is essential. Do not let work responsibilities pull you away from what truly matters.

Sagittarius

If you are involved in a family matter, it is essential to cultivate empathy and unity among everyone. Tensions may arise; try to keep calm and maintain the bond. You may need to take on the role of mediator and promoter of harmony.

At times, unexpected visits can disrupt the peace of your home. Do not feel obliged to receive whoever shows up unannounced. Take care of the energy in your home and set healthy boundaries. Today is a good time to speak frankly with your family. Honesty and understanding are essential to create peace in your environment; listening to others is also part of this path. Remember that family unity can be a refuge in difficult times. Put effort into strengthening those bonds and you will see how your home becomes a space of support and love.

Aquarius

Today it is best not to rush or let nervousness lead you to act on impulse. It is essential that you stay calm when handling your affairs, especially financial ones. Keep calm and carefully weigh your options before deciding. If you let yourself be carried away by betting or leisure, you could end up spending more than you would like. Do not forget to protect your assets and avoid wasting your resources. At this moment, introspection is your best ally. Spend time planning and reviewing your priorities. Caution will allow you to move forward without feeling that you are putting what you have built at risk. Think about your long-term aspirations and goals. In the end, calm and lucidity will be your most reliable guides.

Pisces

With the Moon transiting through your sign, today is an ideal day to take time for yourself, care for yourself, and begin to push forward your goals and desires. Its influence intensifies your emotions, so take the opportunity to connect with yourself and think clearly about what you truly long for.

You may notice a family member behaving unusually; do not worry or be alarmed by those oddities. Each person has their own way of expressing what they feel. Embrace differences and stay calm in the face of the unexpected

Today is a good day to let yourself be carried by your natural course, without forcing anything

Sometimes it is better to let everything flow at its own pace

Trust that the universe is guiding you toward what you need

Set aside a moment to meditate or to do any activity that connects you with your essence

Today, your intuition will be your best ally