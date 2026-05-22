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The Government confirmed that in New York vehicle inspections are being intensified to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure.

The operations, coordinated by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), aim to detect cars that are being driven with an expired inspection or without the sticker visible, an offense that allows for immediate fines and other penalties.

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They inspect car by car to verify compliance with this key DMV procedure

This is the annual inspection, which aims to verify that the vehicle:

  • Meets minimum safety conditions
  • Keeps mechanical systems in good condition
  • Complies with environmental and emissions standards

Driving without this current inspection can lead to immediate penalties.

The Government confirmed that in New York vehicle inspections are being intensified to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure. Image: Magnific.

What they specifically check during the inspection

The DMV requires checks on various essential components, including:

  • Brakes
  • Lights and signals
  • Tires
  • Polluting emissions
  • Vehicle safety systems
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The fines and penalties for all those who postponed this procedure

Delaying the inspection can mean:

  • Fines (which increase with delay and repeat offenses)
  • Correction order with a deadline to regularize
  • Restrictions on renewing registration or insurance
  • If the car has serious faults, prohibition from driving until it is inspected