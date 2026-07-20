If your internet connection has started to run slower than usual or you notice frequent interruptions without explanation, there may be unknown devices connected to your WiFi network.

The good news is that there are very simple ways to check who is using your network. From the router settings to free apps, today it is possible to identify all connected devices in just a few minutes.

How to check who is connected to WiFi from the router

The most reliable way is to enter the router settings and consult the list of connected devices.

To do this, just follow these steps:

Enter the IP address of the router from the browser. The most common ones are 192.168.0.1 , 192.168.1.1 or 10.0.0.1 .

Log in with the device username and password. If they were never changed, both are usually “admin” , although they can also be found on the router label or in the manual.

Look for the “Connected Devices” section, “DHCP Clients” or a similar option.

Review the list of connected devices, which shows information such as the MAC address, the IP address and, in some cases, the device name.

On WiFi Mesh routers or more modern models, the official apps from manufacturers such as Google WiFi or TP-Link Deco let you view all connected devices through a much simpler interface.

Free apps that help detect intruders

Windows users can also use free programs that automatically analyze the network.

Among the recommended tools are:

Wireless Network Watcher , which shows all connected devices along with their IP address, MAC address, and name.

Acrylic WiFi, an app that offers a more advanced analysis of the network and lets you identify which devices are using the connection.

You only need to install the app, run it, and perform a scan to get the complete list of connected devices.

How to protect the WiFi network from unauthorized access

In addition to periodically checking the list of connected devices, there are some measures that help strengthen network security.

The main recommendations are:

Change the WiFi password periodically.

Use WPA3 or WPA2 encryption , considered the most secure protocols.

Enable MAC address filtering to allow only authorized devices.

Disable the WPS function if it is not used, as it can pose a vulnerability.

The signs that indicate someone could be using your WiFi

There are some signs that can warn you about the presence of intruders on the network.

The most common are:

Decrease in internet speed .

Unknown devices in the connection list.

Intermittent or unstable connections.

If any of these symptoms appear, the recommendation is to immediately change the WiFi password and check which devices remain connected.

This control helps keep a network safer, protect privacy, and prevent third parties from using the connection without authorization.