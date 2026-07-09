Today, connecting to a WiFi network is essential for work, academic, or entertainment activities. However, the question arises: what to do when access is needed and the password has been forgotten?

Fortunately, there are quick and safe ways to access a WiFi network without knowing the password, as long as you have the network owner’s authorization.

The quick and easy trick to connect to a WiFi network without needing a password

One practical option is to use the WiFi network QR code. Current phones allow the key to be shared through a code that you only need to scan to connect in seconds, without needing to type it.

The first resource is to check a device that is already connected. On both cell phones and computers, from the network settings you can view the saved password and copy it to use on another device.

Access Wi-Fi without knowing the password: the fast, safe, and 100% legal method

Many modern modems and routers include a printed QR code that contains the SSID (network name) and the password to connect devices. It is a legal, fast, and safe way to let guests connect without dictating the key. Below is where to find it:

Where to find the QR on the router?

Check the front, sides, or bottom of the device: the QR usually comes next to the label that shows the SSID , the password (PSK) and the serial number (SN).

On operator routers, sometimes the label is under the device or on the back cover (next to the Ethernet ports).

Some models also show it on the box or in the quick guide included.

Where to apply these methods

These procedures are useful in everyday situations, such as when you visit the home of a relative or friend, and no one remembers the key. Also in offices or shared spaces, where it is enough for a colleague to show the QR code from their cell phone so that others can connect.

Even in temporary accommodations such as Airbnb, if the TV or router is already configured, the password can be obtained from there without needing to look for it on papers or signs.

Warning: dangers of using unknown WiFi networks

Connecting to a malicious WiFi can lead to password theft, access to bank accounts, or the installation of spy software.

Although accessing a private network with authorization is safe, the picture changes with public or suspicious WiFis. Cybersecurity experts recommend paying attention to warning signs: