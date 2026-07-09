The Social Security Administration (SSA) details in its 2026 schedule what day the new rounds of payments remaining in July will take place.

An essential point to note about these benefits is that they are delivered based on the day of the month each beneficiary was born, so the exact date on which the money is delivered may vary according to the calendar.

Who Receives Their Benefits This Wednesday, July 15

According to the official calendar, next Wednesday, July 15, a new round of payments will be delivered to those born on any of the following dates of their month

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When Does Social Security Pay the Rest of Beneficiaries?

After Wednesday the 15th, those left to receive their money will be those born between the 21st and the 31st of their month. Benefit delivery for these people is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22.

Which Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive a Double Payment in July

According to the authorities, since August 1 falls on a Saturday, all beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive a double payment in July, one at the beginning of the month and the one corresponding to August on Friday the 31st.