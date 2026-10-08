In Texas , getting a driver’s license in 2026 costs from USD9 to USD33 for a standard license, depending mainly on the applicant’s age and whether it is a new one or a renewal.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) also sets different fees for learner permits, motorcycles, commercial licenses (CDL), replacements and temporary visitor documents .

How much does it cost to get a driver’s license in Texas in 2026?

The price depends on age and the procedure to be carried out. For a Class A, B or C driver’s license, the official fees are:

Under 18, new license: USD16. Validity: until the day of the 18th birthday.

18 to 84 years old, new license and renewal: USD33. Validity: 8 years.

85 years old and over, new license and renewal: USD9. Validity: 2 years.

License replacement: USD11. Validity: keeps the expiration date.

Disabled veterans with 60% disability, new or renewal: free. Validity: as applicable.

These amounts include a USD1 administrative fee, according to the DPS official schedule.

What documents do I need to get a driver’s license in Texas?

Before going to a DPS office, the state recommends using the REAL ID Document Check tool, which allows you to answer questions and obtain a personalized list of the documents needed.

The requirements include proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful presence, proof of residence in Texas, identity documents and Social Security number.

New residents who surrender a license from another state must also present proof of current Texas vehicle registration for each vehicle they own and proof of insurance.

Anyone taking the practical exam must have the Impact Texas Driver (ITD) certificate. The document must have been issued within the 90 days prior to the driving test.

For those between 18 and 24 who are applying for their first license, a six-hour driver education course is also required. The requirement does not apply to new residents over 18 who surrender a valid, current license from another state. Nor does it apply to people 25 or older.

How do you get a driver’s license in Texas in 2026?