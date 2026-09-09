A plastic bottle can be turned into much more than waste. This is the concept and philosophy behind Bonding Eyewear, an Argentine brand that makes glasses from discarded containers and that managed to develop a sustainable business model.

The company was founded in 2019 and currently produces around 1,500 glasses per month and works with more than 400 optical stores in the country and promotes the “pay with plastic” program that offers discounts.

How is a pair of glasses made from a plastic bottle?

Bonding Eyewear says that a 1.5-liter mineral water bottle is enough to make a pair of glasses. This process begins with the collection of the containers, which can include beverage bottles, shampoo bottles, detergent bottles or yogurt cups.

The waste is taken to a recycling plant located in San Fernando and the following process begins:

They are washed using different water temperatures and scraping techniques to remove labels. The clean plastic is processed until it becomes small pellets. The pellets are put into an injection machine and heated to approximately 250°C. The melted material is pressed into molds shaped like the frame and the temples. Assembly tasks, hinge installation and lens fitting are carried out.

This product has UV400 protection.

What is the story of Bonding Eyewear?

Bonding Eyewear began to be developed in 2019, when Martín Centeno learned about a small project that sought to make glasses from recycled plastic. He initially joined as a partner and later acquired the stake as cofounder. The company consolidated its operation in San Isidro and expanded its presence in the Argentine optical market.

It sells about 1,500 glasses per month, distributes its products to more than 400 optical stores, and has already processed nearly 100,000 kilos of plastic since it started.

What does the “Pay with plastic” program consist of?

This program allows consumers who hand in household plastic waste at Bonding’s San Isidro store to receive discounts in exchange for buying glasses.

The system offers a 2% discount for each kilo of plastic delivered, which can accumulate to a maximum of 70% with 35 kilos. It is not necessary to hand in all the waste at the same time, so the plastic can be brought in several batches until deciding to use the benefit.