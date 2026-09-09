Active-duty military personnel in the United States cannot be evicted from their home despite the landlord’s refusal to renew the lease. The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) expressly prohibits it: any attempt at eviction requires a court order, without exceptions.

The Department of Defense carried out an update in 2026 regarding the monthly rent threshold covered by this federal law, which was set at u$s 10,542.60. This change, in effect since January 1, 2026, extends protection to almost all residential lease agreements in the country.

Who is protected by the SCRA against eviction?

The regulation protects individuals on active duty in the six branches of the armed forces —Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force—.

In specific circumstances, the safeguard also extends to their immediate family members and dependents.

What exactly does it cover?

Prohibition of out-of-court eviction: the landlord does not have the authority to evict the military tenant without a court order, regardless of what the contract or state legislation says.

Protection in case of nonpayment: if the eviction is due to nonpayment, the court may postpone the hearing for a period of three months or more, provided it is proven that military service affected the individual’s ability to pay.

Scope of the 2026 threshold: the established limit of u$s 10,542.60 per month covers virtually all standard residential rentals.

What happens if the landlord tries to evict repeatedly?

Any landlord who initiates eviction proceedings against a tenant on active duty must first verify their military status . Proceeding without making this verification may constitute a violation of the SCRA and expose the landlord to the payment of significant fines.

What restrictions does this protection present?

The SCRA is not an absolute protection. The regulation does not cover significant breaches of the lease agreement. Likewise, it does not apply to those who are not on active duty. Military personnel also have the right to terminate without penalty lease agreements that began before their active-duty assignment.