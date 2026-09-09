En esta noticia
Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are among the most frequented cities by those who wish to visit the United States.
In this context, the U.S. visa is essential if the purpose of the trip is recreational, constituting one of the documents commonly required by the authorities when authorizing travel.
However, citizens of more than 40 countries who intend to travel in August and have not processed a visa have a faster and equally valid alternative for entering legally and remaining in the country for up to 90 days.
Who is exempt from a U.S. visa in their passport, and what documents are needed
Through the United States Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citizens of participating nations will have the possibility of applying for an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for a maximum period of 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.
To carry out this trip, it is necessary to process an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If the application is approved, the document will play an equivalent role to a tourist visa and will remain valid for a period of two years, during which multiple visits may be made.
Who is eligible to travel with an ESTA application
This permit is available to eligible nationals of:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
ESTA application: procedure for processing and associated costs
The permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens interested in obtaining it to meet the following requirements:
- Have a valid passport (electronic and with general validity of at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel).
- Have a valid email address.
- Provide address and phone number.
- Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27.