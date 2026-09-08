The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of the state of New York implements a traffic violation point system to keep high-risk drivers who most often fail to comply with road safety rules under control.

It is established that when a driver reaches a certain number of points, the authorities may take away the driver’s license or apply different penalties depending on the violation threshold reached.

The Government will review case by case: How does New York’s point system work?

In the state of New York, the Traffic Violation Point System allows the DMV to quickly identify and penalize drivers who commit this type of offense frequently.

According to this system, a certain number of points is assigned to each violation and is added to the driver’s license record. This assignment is not automatic, since the agency must make sure that the driver is guilty of the offense attributed to them.

The Government will revoke licenses: From how many points can drivers be sanctioned?

According to the New York DMV point system, the Government may take away a driver’s license when they accumulate 11 points within a 24-month period. Although on its official website, it is clarified that this is not the only way to lose the license.

It is important to clarify that the total number of points is calculated based on the date of the violation and not the date of the conviction. Likewise, the insurance company could use them to raise premiums.

If the driver receives 6 or more points in 18 months, they must pay a driver responsibility assessment fee.

How many points does each violation add?

The DMV assigns the following points to violations:

Speeding: between 3 and 11 points, depending on how much the limit is exceeded.

Driving related to alcohol or drugs: 11 points.

Aggravated unlicensed driving: 11 points.

Height violation / bridge strike: 8 points.

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points.

Reckless driving: 5 points.

Use of a cell phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points.

Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries: 5 points.

Failure to drive with due care: 5 points.

Railroad crossing violations: 5 points.

Driving too close to another vehicle: 4 points.

Inadequate brakes: 4 points.

Improper passing or lane change: 3 points.

Failure to obey traffic lights or signs: 3 points.

Failure to yield: 3 points.

Seat belt or child safety restraint violations: 3 points.

Other moving traffic violations: 2 points.

Not all violations add points; some can entail direct and severe penalties.