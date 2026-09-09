Target shoppers in Oak Park, Illinois, will face a higher charge for single-use bags starting next year as the village prepares to gradually increase its bag fee and eventually prohibit plastic bags.

The new rules will apply to retail establishments across Oak Park, meaning Target is not the only chain affected. The village approved the changes on August 25 as part of a policy aimed at reducing the use of disposable bags.

How much will shoppers pay for bags?

Starting January 1, 2027, the fee for each single-use paper or plastic carryout bag will increase from the current 10 cents to 15 cents.

The charge will then rise by another 5 cents each year, reaching 20 cents in 2028 and 25 cents in 2029. Retailers will keep 5 cents from each fee to cover administrative costs, while the remaining amount will go to the village.

The fee applies when shoppers request single-use bags at checkout. Customers who bring their own reusable bags can avoid the charge.

What changes in 2030?

The biggest change will take effect on January 1, 2030.

From that date, all retail establishments in Oak Park will be prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags, including smaller stores that were not previously covered by the village’s bag fee.

Paper bags will remain available, but customers will continue to pay a 25-cent fee for each one. The ordinance requires those bags to be recyclable, contain at least 40% recycled content, and have handles.

Which retailers are affected?

The new rules are not limited to Target or grocery stores. They apply to retail establishments throughout Oak Park.

The previous policy required stores of at least 5,000 square feet to charge 10 cents for each single-use paper or plastic bag. The new ordinance expands the rules to all retail establishments, including smaller stores, when the plastic bag ban takes effect in 2030.

That means customers shopping at different major retailers in the village can be affected, depending on the type of bag they request.

Why is Oak Park increasing the fee?

Oak Park has charged 10 cents per single-use bag since 2018. Village officials said the policy initially reduced bag use, but consumption later increased and remained high.

According to the village, an estimated 23 million single-use bags were used in Oak Park between 2018 and 2025. In 2025 alone, the existing fee generated more than $175,000 from over 3.5 million bags.

Paper bags will remain available, but customers will continue to pay a 25-cent fee for each one. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The village expects the higher fees and eventual plastic bag ban to encourage more shoppers to bring reusable bags.

Is this a nationwide change?

No. The new fee and 2030 plastic bag ban apply specifically to Oak Park, Illinois.

Other communities have adopted their own rules. Chicago, for example, increased its single-use bag fee to 15 cents in January 2026, while Evanston already has a plastic bag ban and a separate fee structure. Elgin and Park Ridge also have their own regulations.

The rules therefore vary by city and village rather than applying uniformly to supermarkets across the United States.