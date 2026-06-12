The real estate market continues to drive up the cost of traditional housing, and more and more people are turning to prefabricated houses as a real alternative.

What once seemed like a marginal option is now one of the strongest trends in the residential sector, driven by its fast installation, affordable prices, and flexibility compared with conventional construction.

The Amazon prefabricated foldable house that costs less than six months of rent in Mexico City

In that context, one specific proposal stands out: a two-story foldable prefabricated house available on Amazon with a base price of 122,000 pesos.

That amount is equivalent to roughly less than six months of rent in Mexico City, where average monthly rents range from 21,000 to 22,000 Mexican pesos, according to the inmuebles24 portal.

A house that folds up for transport and unfolds for living

The design of this home is based on a functional premise: to occupy as little space as possible during transport and offer the largest possible living area once installed.

Its foldable system allows it to compress for transport and expand at the destination.

The structure has two levels and is designed to make both assembly and installation easier on different types of terrain. Once unfolded, it can serve as a primary home, second residence, tourist accommodation, or auxiliary building on farms and rural properties.

From two to six bedrooms, depending on the needs of each project

One of the most notable aspects of this proposal is the possibility of customizing its layout. The home can be configured with:

between two and six bedrooms

a living room

bathroom

kitchen.

The manufacturer offers 20- and 40-foot versions, with different interior layout options to adapt to the terrain and the needs of each user.

Its modular architecture also makes it possible to think ahead, since the spaces can be expanded or modified as the owners’ needs change.

And if the project requires it, the structure can be dismantled and moved to another location, something no traditional construction allows.

Beyond the family home

The applications of this prefabricated house go beyond residential use.

Among the most common uses are tourist accommodations, agricultural facilities, workspaces in rural areas, and temporary solutions for construction projects or business ventures.