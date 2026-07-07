Millions of people travel every year to the United States, Mexico, and Argentina, three of the most popular destinations chosen by tourists in the region. Immigration authorities in the three countries confirmed that an expired passport or one close to expiring can prevent entry, according to the agency consulted in each case.

Each country applies its own minimum validity criteria, so it is not enough for the document to simply be “valid” at the time of travel. This affects both foreign tourists and, in some cases, the countries’ own citizens who must leave the country with their passport in order.

What does each country require to let a traveler in?

The United States is the strictest of the three: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) requires the passport to have at least six months of validity beyond the planned stay in the country.

Mexico, by contrast, does not set a minimum number of extra months: the National Immigration Institute only requires the document to be valid throughout the entire stay and until the departure date. However, many airlines apply the six-month rule on their own before allowing boarding.

Argentina requires a valid passport for the entry and exit of foreigners who do not belong to Mercosur, as well as for Argentine citizens who must leave the country with that document. Countries in the regional bloc may continue entering with a national ID or another approved document.

Before traveling, it is worth keeping in mind that the authorities in the three countries usually check:

Valid passport with no tears or alterations

Match between the declared details and those on the document

Visas or permits according to the traveler’s nationality

Return ticket or onward travel ticket

What happens if the passport is expired or about to expire?

An expired passport can lead to a direct denial of entry into the destination country, regardless of whether the traveler already has confirmed tickets or reservations. In the case of the United States, this can also prevent boarding at the departure airport if the airline checks validity before departure.