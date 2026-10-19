The federal regulation in the United States establishes that all people who want to fly within the country must present an identification that meets Real ID standards or an alternative document accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Since February of this year, those who want to fly from New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, or any other city in the country and within the U.S. but do not have any of the required IDs have the alternative of paying a 45-dollar fine so that an official agency screening is carried out, called TSA ConfirmID.

45-dollar fine for those traveling within the United States without an acceptable document

Those who plan a trip within the country and know in advance that they do not have the necessary identification to do so will have to use TSA ConfirmID as an alternative to be able to board the plane, a process that begins before arriving at the airport.

This is an identity check carried out by authorized agency personnel.

“If you decide not to use it and do not have an acceptable document, you may not be allowed through security and may miss your flight. Fraud or other criminal activity related to this process will be prosecuted under federal penalties,” the authorities indicate.

How this screening is used to travel within the United States without Real ID or another acceptable document

According to the official information, the steps to follow are:

prepay for this screening . For this, the traveler’s legal name, the trip start date, and a valid bank account or debit card, credit card, Venmo or PayPal to pay the fee must be provided. Go to Pay.gov and. For this, the traveler’s legal name, the trip start date, and a valid bank account or debit card, credit card, Venmo or PayPal to pay the fee must be provided.

Carefully review the information entered in the payment and contact method

Once the process is completed, a confirmation email is sent to the email address

When it is time to travel, a printed copy or the receipt email must be shown to a TSA agent

It is important to note that the payment will only be valid for 10 days from the travel date shown on the receipt and that each adult aged 18 or older must complete the process separately.