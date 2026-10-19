Driver’s licenses are issued by each state, and the requirements to obtain them may vary depending on the jurisdiction. In Arkansas the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is the agency in charge of issuing these documents.

Among the available options is the REAL ID-compliant license, which meets federal identification standards and allows you to carry out certain procedures and board domestic commercial flights without needing to present another form of identification.

Driver’s License in Arkansas: what documents are required to apply for a REAL ID

The DFA establishes a series of requirements to obtain a driver’s license that complies with REAL ID federal identification standards.

According to the DFA, applicants must present:

A document proving identity:

Birth certificate U.S. passport Certificate of Naturalization Permanent Resident Card (green card)

A document proving legal presence in the United States.

Valid driver’s license School ID Marriage certificate Vehicle registration

Proof of Social Security Number.

Social Security card Form W-2 or Form 1099

Two proofs of residence in Arkansas.

Utility bills Bank statements Lease agreements Tax returns Insurance policies showing the applicant’s address



How do you apply for the REAL ID driver’s license in Arkansas?

The procedure is carried out in person at Arkansas State Revenue Offices. The DFA explains that the identification can be obtained at any of its 134 offices.

To apply, interested parties must follow these steps:

Gather the required documents. Visit the DFA official website and use the REAL ID Quiz tool to verify the requirements. Locate a state revenue office and schedule an appointment. Appear with the documentation and complete the corresponding procedures, which may include vision or driving tests. Pay the fee.

What other types of driver’s licenses does Arkansas issue?

In addition to REAL ID-compliant licenses, Arkansas issues different categories of driver’s licenses depending on the applicant’s age and the type of vehicle they need to drive.

Among the main ones are: