The Transportation Security Administration of the United States (TSA) allows passengers to use certain expired IDs for up to two years after their expiration date to pass airport security checks and travel on domestic flights .

However, this exception depends on the type of document and whether the traveler’s identity can be verified .

Which expired IDs does the TSA accept

The TSA confirms on its official website that it accepts expired IDs up to two years after their expiration date, as long as they correspond to the types of documents included on its list:

State-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards that comply with REAL ID.

Enhanced driver’s licenses (EDL) and enhanced identification cards (EID).

U.S. passports and U.S. passport cards.

Passports issued by foreign governments.

Permanent resident cards.

Border crossing cards.

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler IDs, such as Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST.

U.S. Department of Defense identification credentials, including those issued to dependents.

Photo tribal IDs issued by federally recognized tribal nations.

Transportation Worker Identification Credentials (TWIC).

Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization cards, Form I-766.

U.S. merchant mariner credentials.

Veterans Health Identification Cards (VHIC).

It should be noted that acceptance depends on the document belonging to a category accepted by the TSA. And, on the other hand, the exception refers to the airport security screening for flights within the United States.

What happens if you arrive at the airport without a valid ID

Since February of this year, passengers who cannot present a valid ID accepted by the TSA have the option to pay a USD45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID.

This procedure allows the agency to try to verify the traveler’s identity before the security screening process begins. However, paying does not guarantee that the identity can be confirmed or that the passenger will be allowed into the security area .

Do children need identification to travel on domestic flights?

The TSA does not require identification for minors under 18 traveling within the country. However, airlines may establish specific requirements.

There is an exception for certain minors traveling alone who meet TS PreCheck requirements: they must present a valid ID to access the priority security screening.

Which documents does the TSA accept to pass airport security

The official list includes U.S. and foreign documents:

U.S. or foreign passport.

U.S. passport card.

Permanent resident card.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID.

Enhanced state license or ID.

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler credentials.

Accepted military IDs.

Border crossing card.

Transportation worker credentials and certain federal documents.

The TSA also accepts certain digital IDs within its trial programs, including Apple Digital ID, CLEAR ID and Google ID Pass, subject to the corresponding participation conditions and availability.