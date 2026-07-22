The first days of the week of the 20 of July, meteorologists at AccuWeather warned about the arrival of severe storms in different areas of the United States, a storm that, according to the report, would affect more than 100 million people.

All week, from Monday through Friday inclusive, the system will remain over the same area, intensifying during Wednesday afternoon toward the eastern United States.

Which areas will the flood of the century affect?

Meteorologists at AccuWeather forecast that the most intense activity will be over:

Virginia.

Pennsylvania.

Maryland.

Delaware.

New Jersey.

New York.

According to the AccuWeather report, the first storms started Tuesday morning over the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians. By midday, they intensified eastward, with destructive winds and large hail.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, it is expected to move toward Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and cities such as Washington DC, Philadelphia and Baltimore would record the most severe conditions. It would also reach parts of southern New England, with rain that could cause flash flooding.

By Wednesday, it is expected to continue moving toward the Atlantic Ocean, and although meteorologists announce an improvement, they warn that isolated storms will continue impacting these areas.

What are the risks of this storm?

These storms will bring winds of up to 68 mph, which have the ability to knock down trees and power poles, so massive power outages could occur.

In addition, areas with poor drainage or absorption systems could flood, and it is estimated that up to 2.5 inches per hour could be recorded.

This can cause transportation disruptions and difficulty traveling on roads and streets that are flooded. It is recommended to follow the local warnings issued by each state or municipality.