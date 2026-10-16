Leaving children alone in the car while running errands is an unfortunately common practice, and, in cases of greater irresponsibility, it also happens for activities that do not require urgency. The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) includes a law that penalizes those who make this decision.

Experts agree that it is not safe to leave a child alone in the car, even for a short period of time, since factors such as temperature or a failure in the locking of doors and windows could put the child’s physical safety at risk.

In which situations is it punishable under Washington law?

According to section 9.91.060 of chapter 9.91, within title 9 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW), leaving children unsupervised in a parked car constitutes a serious misdemeanor when certain circumstances are met.

“Any person who has in their care, whether temporarily or permanently, children under twelve years of age, and who leaves those children in a parked car without adult supervision while entering a tavern or other establishment where wines, spirits, or alcoholic beverages are served for consumption on the premises, shall be guilty of a gross misdemeanor.”

On the other hand, section 46.61.685 of chapter 46.61, within title 46, states that leaving children unsupervised in a vehicle with the engine running is illegal and constitutes a misdemeanor.

“It is illegal for any person, while operating or in charge of a vehicle, to park or intentionally allow that vehicle to remain on a public road or in a public place with its engine running, leaving a minor child or children under sixteen years of age unsupervised in the vehicle”.

What is the penalty?

According to section 9A.20.021 of chapter 9A.20, within title 9A of the RCW, titled “Maximum penalties for offenses committed from July 1, 1984,” the following sanctions are established:

Misdemeanor: any person convicted of a misdemeanor may receive a prison sentence in county jail for a period of up to 90 days , a fine of up to US$1,000, or both penalties, as determined by the court.

Gross misdemeanor: any person convicted of a gross misdemeanor may receive a prison sentence in county jail for a period of up to 364 days, a fine of up to US$5,000, or both penalties, as determined by the court.

What are the dangers of leaving children alone in the car?

According to the National Safety Council (NSC) in the United States, more than 1,000 children have died from heatstroke in vehicles since 1998. It is estimated that approximately 37 deaths occur each year due to the high temperatures that can be recorded inside cars.

The Safe Kids Inland Empire coordinator at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, Michelle Parker, says that the temperature inside a car can increase by up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in ten minutes. Even when the vehicle is parked in the shade, outside temperatures can cause heatstroke.

Safe Kids Worldwide explains that young children are at greater risk of heat-related illnesses because their bodies are smaller and they heat up three to five times faster than those of the average adult.

For her part, Dr. Alexandra Clark, chief of the General Pediatrics Division at the Children’s Hospital, explains that heat-related illnesses develop in three stages:

Heat cramps.

Heat exhaustion.

Heatstroke.

It is important to note that children who remain in cars exposed to high temperatures are also at risk of severe dehydration and other heat-related illnesses, which may require urgent medical attention.