SSI recipients will receive their first payment with the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) before the new year, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The increased payment will arrive on December 31, 2026, and reflect a 3.6% benefit increase.

The payment is scheduled for December because January 1 is a federal holiday and SSI benefits are generally paid on the first day of each month. The early deposit is not an extra benefit but the regular payment for January 2027.

When will SSI recipients receive the first increased payment?

The SSA confirmed that approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients will begin receiving the higher payments on December 31, 2026. The 3.6% COLA will also apply to Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability benefits, which will reflect the adjustment beginning in January 2027.

The annual adjustment is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation and is calculated using changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

How much will SSI payments increase in 2027?

Under the new federal payment standards, the maximum monthly SSI amount will increase from $994 to $1,029 for an eligible individual. For an eligible couple, the maximum will rise from $1,491 to $1,544.

These are maximum federal amounts, not guaranteed payments. The actual benefit may be lower depending on a recipient’s countable income and circumstances . Some states also provide supplemental SSI payments.

The first SSI payment of 2027 is scheduled for December 31, 2026, because January 1 is a federal holiday. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How can beneficiaries check their new SSI amount?

Recipients can review their personalized COLA notice through their my Social Security account. The SSA said notices would become available online in late November, while those who receive paper notices can expect them by mail in December.

The notice provides the beneficiary’s new benefit amount and any applicable deductions. Recipients should check their individual notice to determine how much they will receive in 2027.