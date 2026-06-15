The list of items allowed and prohibited for boarding a plane in the United States is available through the official website of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). It is important to verify that your belongings meet the necessary requirements to pass security checks and avoid delays and inconveniences.

This is recommended because there are many common items that are not allowed and can waste your time when boarding. For example, it is prohibited to keep a mercury thermometer in your carry-on bag.

By federal order, anyone who has these devices in their luggage will be banned from boarding the plane: the official TSA list

The ,allows several items to be included in luggage, including a wide variety of medical devices, both in checked baggage and carry-on baggage. Respiratory equipment, mobility devices, insulin pumps, medical monitors, and prosthetics should not be a problem.

However, in some cases, such as mercury thermometers, rules are established:

Only one thermometer per passenger is allowed

It must be for personal use

It must be stored in a case or protective cover

It cannot travel in carry-on baggage

It is only authorized in checked baggage

This does not happen with digital ones, and it is because mercury is considered a potentially dangerous material for aviation since it can be released if the thermometer breaks.

What happens if I have these devices in my luggage?

If TSA agents find a mercury thermometer in carry-on luggage, the passenger will generally have to:

Surrender the item for disposal

Return to the airline counter to check it in as checked baggage, if time permits

Leave the security checkpoint to remove the item from the airport

The most common consequence is that the passenger loses the device if they have no way to relocate it before boarding.