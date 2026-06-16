The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on June 10 the recall of 525,645 packages of macaroni and cheese from the Park St. Deli brand, distributed in stores across the country.

The manufacturing company, BEF Foods, Inc., based in Texas, initiated the voluntary recall after the presence of undeclared soy lecithin was detected on the product label.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, a category that applies to products whose consumption may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse effects, although with the possibility of leading to serious health problems.

The affected product is Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese in a 20-ounce package, sold in a plastic tub inside a cardboard box.

Which Park St. Deli products were recalled by order of the FDA?

The recall covers a total of 58,405 boxes of the product, equivalent to 525,645 individual packages. Distribution was nationwide, which means the product may have reached consumers in any state in the country.

Details of the affected product

Brand: Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese.

Net weight: 20 ounces per package.

Packaging: Plastic tub inside a cardboard sleeve.

Units per box: 9 packages.

Why are the macaroni and cheese being recalled, and what risk does the undeclared allergen pose?

The reason for the recall is the presence of undeclared soy lecithin on the label. For people with a soy allergy, consuming this hidden ingredient can trigger allergic reactions ranging from mild symptoms to severe reactions requiring immediate medical attention.

Soy lecithin is a common additive in processed products, but its presence must be clearly indicated on the label under federal allergen regulations. Anyone who has this product at home should stop consuming it immediately. Full recall information is available on the FDA official portal under event number 98714.