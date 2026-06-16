An unprecedented deposit has been identified, with reserves exceeding 1,000 tons of gold, in central China’s Hunan province, according to confirmation from the local Geological Bureau.

The discovery took place at the Wangu gold field, located in Pingjiang County, at depths ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 meters. In this context, more than 40 gold veins were found, making it one of the most significant deposits identified in recent history, and its ownership is entirely Chinese.

The historic discovery: the process behind the appearance of gold bars

Preliminary analyses indicate that at a depth of 2,000 meters, 300 tons of gold have been detected, while the estimated total exceeds 1,000 tons, valued at approximately 600 billion yuan (equivalent to 83 billion dollars or 79 billion euros).

In addition, certain drilled rock samples revealed visible gold, with concentrations reaching 138 grams per ton of ore.

Chen Rulin, an expert in mineral prospecting, highlighted the remarkable quality of the metal and its strategic importance for the industry, according to information provided by the state news agency Xinhua.

How was the gold deposit discovered?

According to the official statement, the treasure was identified using advanced prospecting technologies, including 3D geological modeling, which made it possible to pinpoint the location of the gold veins.

Liu Yongjun, deputy director of the Hunan Geological Bureau, pointed out that signs of gold were also recorded in areas near the main site, which opens the possibility of new discoveries in the region.

Considered one of the largest deposits found in China in recent years, this deposit strengthens national reserves and could bolster the country’s ability to secure the supply of a key resource.

In line with this trend, another major deposit of nearly 50 tons of gold was identified in March 2023 in the eastern province of Shandong.