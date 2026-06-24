The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California has the mission of promoting road safety and protecting the public by minimizing, as far as possible, the number of reckless drivers.

For this reason, it has a notification system to report when a driver is no longer of sound mind. Through this mechanism, someone close to the driver can be reported, such as a family member or close friend, or a patient in the case of a healthcare professional.

The DMV will review case by case: What abilities are needed to keep a driver’s license?

To continue driving legally, the driver must maintain certain abilities, such as:

Physical strength and mobility.

Coordination and stamina.

Visual ability.

Hearing ability.

Cognitive skills (memory, judgment, attention, and decision-making).

Ability to react safely.

DMV test: What tests must be passed?

When a report is received, the DMV may require several tests for reevaluation in order to determine whether the driver is still fit to drive. Among the most common are:

Vision test.

Knowledge test on traffic laws and signs.

Driving practice test.

In-person or phone interview.

Medical evaluation conducted by a healthcare professional through the Driver Medical Evaluation (DS 326) form.

How are reports to the DMV verified?

The DMV’s way of verifying reports is to analyze the available information and request more medical documentation, call interviews, or require additional exams.

The purpose of these measures is to ensure road and public safety by preventing drivers who could pose a risk due to their reduced abilities from being on the roads.