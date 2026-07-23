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Russia reinforces its military presence beyond its borders through a key installation that transforms its global projection capability. In one of the most sensitive regions in the world, the country maintains a strategic base that enables it to operate directly over maritime routes and conflict zones.
This military development denotes Russia’s strategic intention to consolidate its influence in critical areas and increase its response capability to any eventuality in the international arena.
The Russian military installation abroad considered the most threatening worldwide
This refers to the Tartus Naval Base, located in Syria, recognized as Russia’s most crucial foothold beyond the former Soviet Union. This Tartus base provides Russia with its only direct and continuous access to the Mediterranean Sea. From this location, it can:
- Deploy naval operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.
- Project influence toward Africa and the Middle East.
- Secure maritime routes strategically.
It is a fundamental element for its visibility beyond Eastern Europe.
It increases concern over the possibility of a Third World War
Beyond its size, Tartus’s importance lies in its location in a region of high geopolitical tension. The Middle East concentrates:
- Active conflicts
- Global energy interests
- Presence of multiple powers
This establishes the base as a strategic point, although susceptible to potential escalations.
Russia intends to establish itself as the dominant nation on the global stage
The Tartus base provides Russia with:
- The ability to maintain influence in the Middle East.
- The possibility of competing with the military presence of other powers.
- The guarantee of its naval projection in the Mediterranean.