Airlines that operate flights to, from, or within the United States are required to refund the ticket when they cancel a flight or make significant changes to the itinerary, provided the passenger decides not to travel or accept the alternatives offered.

According to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), this obligation also applies to certain delays and applies even when the ticket was purchased as nonrefundable.

When is a refund due for a delayed or canceled flight?

According to the DOT, passengers have the right to get their money back when the airline cancels the flight, regardless of the reason, or significantly changes the travel conditions.

In the case of delays, the agency sets as a reference an arrival at the destination at least three hours late for domestic flights and six hours late for international flights, compared with the originally scheduled time.

The following situations are also considered significant changes:

Change of departure or arrival airport.

Addition of more connections than initially planned.

Departure brought forward by three hours or more on domestic flights and six hours or more on international flights.

Involuntary change to a lower class of service.

In these cases, the passenger may choose not to travel and receive the refund instead of accepting an alternative flight or a credit for future travel.

How do you claim a refund of the ticket price?

The Department of Transportation states that refunds must be issued automatically when a refund is due and the passenger does not accept the alternatives offered by the airline.

Deadlines depend on the payment method used.

Credit card: up to seven business days.

Other payment methods: up to 20 days, depending on the applicable conditions.

If the ticket was bought through a travel agency, responsibility for the refund may fall to the company listed as responsible for the charge.

Passengers can check their rights and refund conditions on the official website of the United States Department of Transportation.

If the airline does not issue the corresponding refund, passengers can file a complaint with the United States Department of Transportation through its official complaints portal.