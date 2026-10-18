When flying within the United States, authorities require as a mandatory condition that acceptable identification be presented at all checkpoints, a measure that aligns with the federal Real ID Act that took effect last year.

The regulation establishes that the only driver’s licenses accepted for boarding the aircraft are those with the official Real ID seal. However, there are other identifications that can be shown and that will be accepted in California, Florida, Texas, New York or any other state in the country , one of them is the American passport in all its formats.

All states allow flying within the United States by showing a passport

According to what was stated by the State Department and by the Transportation Security Administration, both the passport book and the passport card are valid alternatives accepted in place of Real ID for flying within the country.

It is important to consider that TSA will consider them valid even with up to two years past expiration, just like any of the official documents on the list released by the authorities, which also includes:

Enhanced driver’s license (EDL) or Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) -the approved ones for domestic use-

DHS trusted traveler cards

U.S. Department of Defense identification

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American community

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

The following are also accepted:

Apple Digital ID

Clear ID

Google ID pass

Which passports may be problematic for travel

According to what authorities explained, when a traveler’s passport is severely damaged, it may be rejected for any trip.

This is only if the document has considerable tears or stains, not if it shows normal wear and tear, such as fanned pages.

When a passport is severely damaged, it is not eligible for the renewal process, but must be processed from scratch by submitting Form DS-11.