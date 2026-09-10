The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has already launched the Gateside By TSA PreCheck program, which allows certain people to pass through an airport’s security checkpoints even if they do not have an airline ticket or boarding pass.

The measure partially revives a common practice prior to the September 11, 2001 attacks, when family and friends could accompany passengers to the boarding gates.

These airports will allow entry to people who do not have an airline ticket

The Gateside by TSA PreCheck program is available at 13 airports in the United States. the list includes:

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) , Arizona.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) , Ohio.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) , Texas.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) , Michigan.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) , Kansas.

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) , Indiana.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) , Las Vegas, Nevada.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) , California.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) , Little Rock, Arkansas.

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) , Oklahoma.

Eppley Airfield (OMA) , Nebraska.

San Diego International Airport (SAN) , California.

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Utah.

The TSA indicated that it plans to expand it to more airports.

Who can enter the airport without an airline ticket?

The benefit is intended for members of TSA PreCheck , and it may also be requested by participants in other trusted traveler programs who have a valid Known Traveler Number (KTN) such as those enrolled in Global Entry, NEXUS or SENTRI.

To obtain access, you must:

Request the Gateside pass online between one and three days before the planned visit. Enter your KTN during the process. Wait for TSA approval before heading to the airport. Present a REAL ID or another TSA-accepted identification. Go through the corresponding security screening in a TSA PreCheck lane.

Once inside, the visitor can accompany family members or friends to the boarding gate, greet arriving passengers, meet someone during a layover, or access restaurants and shops located after the security checkpoint.

The pass is free, valid only for the authorized day, and does not allow boarding any plane.