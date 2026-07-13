Construction of South America’s longest sea bridge is already underway. Brazil has begun one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in its history with the project that will link the city of Salvador with Itaparica Island, crossing Todos os Santos Bay.

With a length of 12.4 kilometers, the structure promises to completely change accessibility and connectivity in the state of Bahia. Around 11.6 billion reais were allocated for this project.

What South America’s longest sea bridge, which will measure 12.4 kilometers, will be used for

The main goal of the project is to permanently connect the city of Salvador with Itaparica Island, reducing travel times by around two hours by eliminating dependence on ferries and longer overland routes.

Brazilian authorities estimate that the new connection will directly benefit 10 million people spread across nearly 250 municipalities, in addition to handling an approximate flow of 28,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge also aims to become a driver of economic development in northeastern Brazil. It will facilitate access to the southern coast of Bahia, boost tourism, trade, and regional logistics, and include a complementary road system with tunnels, viaducts connecting to Salvador’s Expressway, and the duplication of highways on Itaparica Island.

The structure will have four lanes and will reach 82 meters in height in its main span to allow the passage of large vessels to the port of Salvador. In addition, the project includes environmental sustainability measures, such as monitoring marine wildlife and preserving Todos os Santos Bay, supported by geological studies that included drilling 105 wells to depths of up to 67 meters to ensure the stability of the foundations.

When South America’s longest sea bridge, which will measure 12.4 kilometers, will be ready

The Salvador-Itaparica Bridge began construction on July 5, 2026. At 12.4 kilometers long, it will become the longest sea bridge in Latin America, surpassing the traditional Rio-Niteroi Bridge. The official schedule states that the works will be completed in June 2031, after five years of work.

The project will require an investment of 11.6 billion reais (about USD 2.22 billion) and will be carried out through a public-private partnership between the Government of Bahia and a consortium made up of the Chinese companies China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). Financing includes a 47% private contribution and a 53% public investment, while the concessionaire will operate and maintain the infrastructure for 35 years once it becomes operational.