The U.S. passport for adults must be renewed every 10 years to keep it within its validity period . This process is extremely useful for those who often travel abroad, since it is a document with international validity.

However, not all citizens can access the passport renewal process. This is because the Department of State sets specific requirements that exclude several groups of people from this process.

Passport renewal: Who cannot access it?

According to what the Department of State says through its official digital channel, the American passport cannot be renewed by:

Those under 16 years old.

Those whose passport was issued when they were 16 years old.

Those whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

Those whose passport is damaged or has been reported as stolen or lost.

Those whose passport does not have their current legal name.

The document that people who have changed their name must present

U.S. citizens who want to renew their passport and have legally changed their name will have to present a legal document that proves that change along with the renewal application.

The type of document required depends on the situation that prompted the name change. The Department of State recognizes the following as the main ones:

Marriage certificate.

Divorce decree establishing the name change.

Court order for name change.

If there is no legal document proving it, the passport cannot be renewed.

Step by step: renewing the passport in the United States

The adult U.S. passport must be renewed by following these steps: