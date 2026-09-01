To keep a vehicle’s license plates in Florida, all owners must keep two basic liability insurance policies active, even if the car remains in a garage.

If this rule is not followed, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLVHSMV) has the authority to require that the car’s license plates be surrendered.

What is the document that must not be allowed to expire to avoid losing the license plate?

In the state of Florida, all residents who own a car registered within the territory must at all times have active insurance coverage, with two basic policies:

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance: minimum of $10,000.

Property Damage Liability (PDL) insurance: minimum of $10,000.

The policy must be purchased from an insurance company authorized to operate in Florida. If you have moved from another state, you can request a transfer to your current agent.

Who must be able to present this document?

Every owner or person driving a vehicle on Florida’s streets must be able to present at any time a valid proof of insurance, which may be the Florida Insurance ID Card issued by the insurer.

The obligation applies particularly to those who have had a tie that has remained in Florida for 90 days, consecutive or not, within the last 365 days.

Penalties for not having active insurance coverage: important information everyone should know

If a policy expires, is canceled, or the vehicle is removed from coverage, the insurance company must notify the FLHSMV. It is then that the agency may ask the owner to prove that they have another policy and, if not, suspend the driver’s license, the vehicle registration, and the vehicle’s license plates for up to three years.

For this reason, the owner must turn in the Florida plate before canceling the policy, since while an active plate is associated with an uninsured vehicle, financial responsibility penalties can be imposed, and any of the measures previously mentioned can be taken.