The official 2026-2027 school year calendar for New York public schools sets all the dates on which the different schools covered will close their doors for commemorations or special events.

In this sense, according to the schedule, students of all levels (3-k through 12th grade) will have a new long weekend in September, due to the school holiday set for Monday the 21st.

Why there are no classes in the schools on Monday, September 21

The NYCPS schedule established that the different educational levels began classes last Thursday, September 10.

Within the same month, students will have an additional day off, given that Yom Kippur is observed on September 21, so the educational institutions in the district will be closed.

Although September 21 will be the only occasion on which classes will be suspended, for this month the schedule also indicates the following events

September 23: evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

September 24: evening conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools

September 30: evening conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K centers

In addition, the following events and commemorative days were set

October 12: Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with schools closed

November 3: Election Day

November 5: parent-teacher meetings in the afternoon for elementary schools and preschool centers. Students at these schools will leave three hours early

November 11: Veterans Day, schools closed

November 12: parent-teacher meetings in the afternoon for middle schools and D75. Students at these schools will leave three hours early

November 19: evening parent-teacher meetings for middle schools, K–12 and 6–12 schools

November 20: parent-teacher meetings in the afternoon for middle schools, K–12 and 6–12 schools. Students at these schools will leave three hours early

November 26 and 27: Thanksgiving recess, schools closed

From December 24 to 1: winter recess, schools closed

In the case of private schools, each institution sets its own schedule, so it should be consulted on a case-by-case basis.