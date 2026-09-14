The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin implementing a new enforcement system on two bus lines in Queens to reduce delays caused by drivers who block exclusive lanes and stops.

The cameras are installed directly on the vehicles and will allow violations to be identified and notices to be sent to vehicle owners. The measure will begin with a 60-day warning period.

How will the new MTA cameras work in New York?

The MTA announces the addition of the Q25 and Q63/Q66 routes in Queens, New York, to the Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE) program. The devices will be installed on buses and will record images, video, license plate, date, time, and location when they detect a possible violation.

The system does not issue fines immediately; first, authorized staff review the material and, if applicable, the notice arrives by mail to the vehicle’s owner.

Starting September 14, a 60-day warning period will begin. Then, penalties will take effect, from US$50 up to US$250 for repeat offenses within 12 months

What violations will be detected by the automated cameras?

The cameras will target maneuvers that make it harder for buses to move or for passengers to access stops. These include:

Driving, stopping, or parking improperly in a bus-only lane.

Blocking a bus stop.

Double-parking on the affected corridors.

Waiting, dropping off, or picking up passengers in a reserved lane or at a stop if service is obstructed.

Using a bus lane to avoid traffic.

The penalties are civil, so no points are added to the driver’s license.