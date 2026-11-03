The University of Utah Health warns anyone who wears glasses about a common mistake when cleaning glasses that can end up scratching the lenses.

“There is definitely a right way and a wrong way to clean your glasses,” the university says, and it lists a series of tips to do the job as well as possible.

We’re All Doing It Wrong: Glasses Shouldn’t Be Cleaned This Way

Among the tips compiled by the institution, it says not to clean lenses using disposable tissues, paper towels or toilet paper . Although these materials are convenient and easy to find, they can scratch the lenses, leave marks and even shed lint that sticks to them.

Trying to clean this everyday item with your shirt is also very common, and the university is more flexible on this point. “It can work if you have nothing else,” it says. Even so, it is not recommended because the fabric can be abrasive to the lenses and, in addition, clothing often collects dust and oils that can cause scratches, especially if the lenses are dry.

Another no-no is the use of household cleaners because they contain ammonia, which can damage the lenses.

What is recommended for cleaning glasses

For cleaning, the advice is to wash the lenses and frames with liquid dish soap and use a dish towel to dry the water.

The use of microfiber cloths is also highly recommended because they are meant to be used dry and can help remove oils from the lens.

Finally, another option is cleaners sold at optical shops, which are specifically designed for glasses and do not damage the lenses.