United States, El Salvador, and Cuba maintain strict requirements for foreign visitors’ entry and exit from the country, which everyone planning to travel must take into account to avoid inconveniences with the authorities and with airlines.

A key point, then, for those who want to enter is to have a passport that is completely valid and in good condition. Checking the specific requirements of each destination then allows you to renew your international identification in time -if needed- and avoid any setback.

What passport requirements does the United States require of travelers?

The United States sets as a general requirement for travelers the presentation of a completely valid document throughout their planned stay in the country and six additional months from the date of departure, except for citizens of the nations that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential at the time of travel but also for the pre-travel documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization.

What passport requirements does El Salvador require of travelers

In this case, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Nationals indicates that all citizens must present a valid passport in good condition.

The only exception to this requirement applies to citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, who have the option of providing their valid identity document.

What requirements does Cuba have for travelers?

Cuba, by law, also requires that the passport be valid at the time of entry. For U.S. citizens, the State Department indicates that the passport must have 6 additional months of validity.

Other requirements imposed on travelers

In addition, regardless of the travel destination, the following will be required