The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, presented a new phase in his road safety strategy with “Vision Zero Reimagined”. This is a 10-year plan that seeks to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the streets.

The model “Vision Zero” launched in 2014 is being deepened, and since its implementation, it has reduced road traffic deaths by 30% , according to municipal authorities.

What is NYC’s new plan to improve road safety?

The new program establishes a roadmap for the next 10 years. Among the most announced measures are:

Redesign, over the next three years, the priority Vision Zero violations that have not yet been addressed.

Improve at least 1,000 intersections per year .

Create the city’s first pedestrian-only or pedestrian-priority districts .

Expand the application of Sammy’s Law: it allows speed limits to be reduced on certain streets.

Implement New York’s first Super Speeder program for drivers with repeated speed violations.

Strengthen checks against the so-called “ghost plates” , hidden, fake, or altered license plates.

Expand automated enforcement and use data to identify high-risk driving behavior.

Expand protected bike networks and improve conditions for pedestrians, public transportation, and micromobility.

Incorporate more technologies such as intelligent speed assistance and automatic emergency braking.

What were the causes that drove these changes?

Although New York authorities maintain that road deaths have fallen by 30% since the launch of Vision Zero in 2014, they identified certain factors that continue to concentrate a significant part of the risk.

A relatively small group of drivers with documented histories of reckless driving is involved in 37% of traffic deaths. In addition, vehicles that accumulate more than 16 speed camera tickets in a year are twice as likely to be involved in a crash that causes serious injury or death.

The City also reported that 41% of road deaths involve a driver without a valid license, with a prior suspension or with multiple convictions. These data led the local government to place greater emphasis on repeat offenders and on mechanisms to prevent them from continuing to drive.

The goals of the road safety plan were confirmed by NYC

Vision Zero Reimagined is organized around eight strategic goals for the next decade:

Remove dangerous drivers from the streets, strengthening legal tools and automated checks. Promote safe and certified micromobility, regulating electric bikes, scooters, and delivery platforms. Encourage safer forms of mobility, such as walking, using public transportation, bikes, scooters, or shared vehicles. Reduce the risks associated with large vehicles and prepare for technologies such as autonomous vehicles. Expand safety-oriented urban design, including protected bike lanes, calmed-traffic corridors, and safer intersections. Strengthen a road safety culture through education, enforcement, and shared responsibility. Use data and new technologies to detect risk patterns and decide where interventions should be carried out. Turn the municipal fleet into a safety benchmark, incorporating technologies such as automatic braking, intelligent speed assistance, cameras, and alert systems.

The overall goal remains to prevent deaths and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents, prioritizing interventions before fatal accidents occur.