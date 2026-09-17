The Social Security Administration (SSA), the United States government agency in charge of these payments, confirmed that it deposits US$35,628 per year into the bank account of workers who complete the retirement process at age 62, the minimum eligible age.

The SSA also administers survivors, disability (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The amount depends on the age at which the claim is started and the worker’s earnings history. Retiring at age 62 means a permanent reduction compared with the full benefit.

Who qualifies to carry out this Social Security process?

To access the benefit, it is enough to have turned 62 and have 40 work credits, the equivalent of about 10 years of contributions. Those years do not need to be consecutive: the credits remain recorded even if the worker stops contributing for a while.

The monthly amount changes depending on the age at which the process is started:

62 years old (minimum): US$2,969 per month — US$35,628 per year

70 years old (maximum): US$5,181 per month — US$62,172 per year

How much do those who do not reach the maximum Social Security amount receive?

Most beneficiaries do not reach the cap. According to the latest SSA report, from May 2026, this is how the other benefits are paid on average:

Average retiree: US$2,082.76 per month

Survivor: US$1,626.59 per month

Disabled worker (SSDI): US$1,634.78 per month

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) has its own scale, depending on the beneficiary’s age:

Over 65 years old: US$610.85 per month

Between 14 and 64 years old: US$785.70 per month

Minors: US$873.89 per month

The SSI cap in 2026 is US$994 for an individual and US$1,491 for a couple.